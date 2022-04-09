10 Key Pieces of Evidence That Prove Biden Is Funding Nazis In Ukraine

The Biden administration has picked up where the disgraced Obama regime left off and is now funding Nazis in Ukraine.

The Obama regime will be forever tarnished by its support of ISIS in Syria and the Levant. The history books will judge the Biden administration just as harshly.

Biden will forever bear the stain of supporting Neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

While the mainstream media continue to brush this issue under the carpet and attempt to deny the undeniable, here are 10 pieces of key evidence to convince any right-thinking person of the truth.

1. PBS interviews neo-Nazi Ukrainian mayor while blurring image of “Hitler accomplice”

Either the journalists at taxpayer-subsidized Public Broadcasting System are complete idiots or they are anti-American to the core and don’t care who knows it.

Those are the only two possibilities after PBS broadcast an interview over the weekend with a Ukrainian mayor who has ties to neo-Nazis.

PBS “published and promoted an interview with a renowned Neo-Nazi Ukrainian mayor, without disclosing the politician’s allegiances to World War II German leader Adolf Hitler and Ukraine’s own Nazi sympathizer Stepan Bandera,” The National Pulse reported.

2. Media Remains Silent on Sen. McCain’s KKK Ancestry and How He Put Neo-Nazis in Power in Ukraine

When former Republican Presidential Nominee John McCain is mentioned in the media, he is typically painted in a good light—an elderly senator and war hero battling brain cancer who has devoted the rest of his life to fighting for government healthcare and the removal of a tyrannical dictator in Syria.

McCain added even more fuel to his fire on Tuesday when he joined the mainstream media in condemning President Trump for his response to violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. “There’s no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate & bigotry,” McCain wrote on Twitter. “The President of the United States should say so.”

3. Ukraine’s top military medical commander brags about ordering mass CASTRATION of all wounded Russian soldiers in latest Nazi-like eugenics celebration

The head of the Ukrainian military’s medical service has stated that “strict orders” were given to Ukrainian soldiers to “castrate all the wounded” Russians who are captured during the ongoing conflict in the Eastern European country.

Gennady Druzenko, a lawyer, Maidan activist, veteran of the war in Donbass and current head of the ‘Mobile Hospital’ project, made the dehumanizing announcement on Ukraine 24, declaring Russians are “cockroaches, not people.” READ MORE

4. Never Forget: Obama Put Neo-Nazis in Power in the Ukraine, and They Are Now Arming North Korea

In 2014, the Obama Administration stood with Ukrainian Neo-Nazis against the encroaching presence of Russian troops and sympathizers alike. The Ukrainian resistance to Russian pressure now looks eerily similar to the Neo-Nazi groups stirring up trouble in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend. And according to the New York Times, the Neo-Nazis in Ukraine have been supplying nuclear rocket motors to North Korea.

Julian Assange took notice as well and tweeted two pictures, one of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi marchers on the Left, and one of the Charlottesville neo-nazis on the right, both carrying tiki-torches that look like they could have easily been the exact same people.

5. Leaked docs show FBI funded Ukrainian neo-Nazi “Azov Battalion” that orchestrated Charlottesville chaos to stoke racial division, destabilize West

Newly leaked documents appear to indicate that the FBI actually used taxpayer dollars to fund a Ukrainian National Guard unit whose members are linked to neo-Nazi ideology and have ties to the riot in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, just a few months after then-President Donald Trump’s term had begun. READ THE REST

6. Shock Video: U.S.-Backed Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Nail Rebel Fighter to a Cross, Burn Him Alive

Shocking images show Ukrainian neo-nazi militia fighters carrying out an ISIS-style execution during which they nail a separatist rebel to a cross and then burn him alive. The video was quickly removed from the internet.

7. OBAMA TO ARM UKRAINIAN NEO-NAZI MILITANTS?

A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate yesterday would authorize the Obama administration to send $350 million dollars worth of sophisticated weapons technology to Ukraine despite the fact that neo-nazi militants are openly fighting alongside Kiev forces.

The bipartisan Ukraine Freedom Support Act of 2014, introduced by Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Bob Corker (R-TN), is set to be discussed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee later today.

8. BIG TECH LOVES NAZIS NOW: Facebook reverses position on previously censored neo-Nazi “Azov Battalion” of Ukrainian military, will now allow it to be praised amid Russian invasion

Like all left-wing big tech platforms and their Democrat cheerleaders, Facebook is run by monumental hypocrites who pick and choose sides in issues based not on any moral compass but rather on political expediency.

9. US-Backed Neo-Nazi Party Given Key Roles in Ukrainian Government

Extremist group rewarded with power weeks after meeting with McCain & Nuland

Confirmation that a US-backed neo-nazi party has been handed key positions within the newly formed Ukrainian government illustrates the fact that the Euromaidan uprising was a contrived coup d’etat and has very little to do with freedom and democracy.

Back in December, around the same time that top U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland announced that the United States had invested $5 billion dollars to help Ukrainians achieve a new form of government, Senator John McCain met with Svoboda Party leader Oleh Tyahnybok, sharing the stage with him at an event during which McCain gave the United States’ blessing for the opposition revolt.

10. Tens of Thousands of ACTUAL Nazis Hold March in U.S.-Funded Country — Mainstream Media Silent

Kiev, Ukraine – The largest neo-Nazi march in modern Ukrainian history was held last weekend, yet virtually the whole of Western mainstream media completely ignored the 20,000 neo-Nazi extremists chanting fascist slogans, brandishing torchlights, and openly giving the Nazi salute as they praised genocide.

Up to 20,000 neo-Nazi extremists gathered to honor the anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). The UPA was a paramilitary group that collaborated with the Hitler and the Nazis.

If American soldiers are sacrificed in this fiasco, you must look at the truth and look at the politics involved.

This is all about politics folks.

Please pray for a peaceful resolution and pray that no Americans have to die for that to happen.

